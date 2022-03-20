TokenClub Price Tops $0.0181 on Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, TokenClub has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $10.79 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00035368 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00107244 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

