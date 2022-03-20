Toncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004467 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $1.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.44 or 0.06931027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.38 or 1.00137169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040561 BTC.

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

