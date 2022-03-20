Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $45.09 or 0.00109336 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $49.59 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.68 or 0.06921613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,307.31 or 1.00155999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00040793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.