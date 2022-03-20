Tourist Token Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (TOTO) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $24,329.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.37 or 0.06954746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,799.50 or 0.99898931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

