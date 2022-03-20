Tranchess (CHESS) Hits Market Cap of $63.70 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $63.70 million and $182.91 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,295.02 or 0.99912796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00067612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000078 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00253957 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,632,937 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

