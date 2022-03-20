Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TT traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $158.72. 1,942,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,745. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.
Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.
