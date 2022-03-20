Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.90 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.