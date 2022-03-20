Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $174.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

