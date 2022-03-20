Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $219.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.87. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.