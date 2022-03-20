Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 22,983 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79.

