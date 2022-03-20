Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $92.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $148.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.