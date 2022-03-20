Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.13 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.12 and its 200 day moving average is $350.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

