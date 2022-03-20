Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

