Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

