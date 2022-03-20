Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

