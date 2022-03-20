Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $453.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.