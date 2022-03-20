Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 3,866 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

