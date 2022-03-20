Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 56.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $954.62.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $163.41 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $201.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

