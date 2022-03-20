Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

