Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BP by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BP by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BP by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

