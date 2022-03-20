Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.