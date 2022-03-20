Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 9,940 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $108.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

