TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

