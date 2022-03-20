Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Trex worth $20,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE:TREX opened at $80.37 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.