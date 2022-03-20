TriumphX (TRIX) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $168,338.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TriumphX has traded down 6% against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00035345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00106840 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

