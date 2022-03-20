TRON Hits 24-Hour Volume of $859.42 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and $859.42 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002201 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003942 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,708,027,685 coins and its circulating supply is 101,708,017,327 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.