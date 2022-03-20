TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 11,802 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

