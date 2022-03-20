TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $897.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $936.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.