Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 29.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

