Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,957 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $79,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

