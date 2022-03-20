Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $5.29 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

COST stock opened at $561.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $322.39 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.