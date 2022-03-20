Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 5,096 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.