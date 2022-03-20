Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 808 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $261.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.