TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of TTEC worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $86.07 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

