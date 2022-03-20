UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,332 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

HCSG stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

