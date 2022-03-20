UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of SelectQuote worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLQT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 358.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 379.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $572,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $490.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLQT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

