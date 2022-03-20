UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Greenbrier Companies worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 412,577 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 177,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.
GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.
About Greenbrier Companies (Get Rating)
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
