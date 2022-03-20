UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Greenbrier Companies worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 412,577 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 177,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Greenbrier Companies (Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.