UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,444 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $184,072 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALU stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

