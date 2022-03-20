UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of PriceSmart worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 40.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PSMT opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.81.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $754,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,001 shares of company stock worth $5,030,235 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

