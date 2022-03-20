UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,229 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Axonics worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,244,030. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

