UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

