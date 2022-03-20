UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $26.08 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

