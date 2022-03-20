UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Zuora worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zuora by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 132,341 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 4.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 131.6% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 952,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 155.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 866,550 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Zuora stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.