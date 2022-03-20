UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 865.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USHY opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

