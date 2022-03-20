UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of CorVel worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.16. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,092. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

