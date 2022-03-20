UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,386 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

