UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of NetScout Systems worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 195.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

