UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 66,099 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $297,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

