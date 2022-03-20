UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Proto Labs stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.