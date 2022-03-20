UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 529,187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 250,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.59 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOOF. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

